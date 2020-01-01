Cats that have short-hair and that are prone to health issues

Want to know more about cats that have short-hair and that are prone to health issues? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

2 Results
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Tonkinese
The Tonkinese is a mix of the Siamese and Burmese cat breeds and has a loving, affectionate personality. Learn more about sharing your home with a pretty, playful Tonkinese.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com