Cats that are quiet and hypoallergenic

Want to know more about cats that are quiet and hypoallergenic? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
