Cats with seasonal shedding and that are hypoallergenic

Want to know more about cats with seasonal shedding and that are hypoallergenic? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
