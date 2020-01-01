Cats that are medium playfulness and hypoallergenic

Want to know more about cats that are medium playfulness and hypoallergenic? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
Russian Blue
Russian blues are intelligent, loving, and loyal cats while preserving their independent streak. Learn more about this playful, pretty breed.
Korat
Regal in bearing and possessing a stunning, shimmering blue coat, the Korat is a gorgeous, affectionate “good luck cat” for most households.
