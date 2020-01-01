Cats that are bold and highly territorial

Want to know more about cats that are bold and highly territorial? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Savannah Cat
Savannah cats are a large, athletic breed that’s especially affectionate with its owners, but can be a bit standoffish with strangers. Learn more about this highly intelligent cat. 
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
