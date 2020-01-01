Cats that are bi-color and highly territorial

Want to know more about cats that are bi-color and highly territorial? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

European Shorthair
European shorthair cats are adaptable, friendly, people-pleasing pets who love to hunt and spend time with their pet parents. Learn more about the European shorthair cat breed.
