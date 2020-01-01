Cats that are highly territorial and that are good with families

Want to know more about cats that are highly territorial and that are good with families? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Savannah Cat
Savannah cats are a large, athletic breed that’s especially affectionate with its owners, but can be a bit standoffish with strangers. Learn more about this highly intelligent cat. 
European Shorthair
European shorthair cats are adaptable, friendly, people-pleasing pets who love to hunt and spend time with their pet parents. Learn more about the European shorthair cat breed.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
