Cats that are playful and that have a high prey drive

Want to know more about cats that are playful and that have a high prey drive? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

5 Results
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Bengal
Bengal cats are an intelligent and active breed prized for their boldly patterned coats. Descended from domestic cats, Egyptian Mau, and Asian leopard cats, they make affectionate and gentle pets.
Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
Savannah Cat
Savannah cats are a large, athletic breed that’s especially affectionate with its owners, but can be a bit standoffish with strangers. Learn more about this highly intelligent cat. 
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com