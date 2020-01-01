Cats that are quiet and that gain weight easily

Want to know more about cats that are quiet and that gain weight easily? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Pixie-Bob
The Pixie-bob is a muscular, highly intelligent cat with a sweet and loyal personality that makes him a great family pet. Learn more about living with Pixie-bob cats and kittens.
