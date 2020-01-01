Cats that are talkative and that gain weight easily

Want to know more about cats that are talkative and that gain weight easily? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Russian Blue
Russian blues are intelligent, loving, and loyal cats while preserving their independent streak. Learn more about this playful, pretty breed.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
