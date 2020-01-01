Cats that are playful and that gain weight easily

Want to know more about cats that are playful and that gain weight easily? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Bombay
Want a panther but also enjoy both of your arms? Let us suggest the Bombay cat breed!
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
