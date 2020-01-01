Cats that are white and that gain weight easily

Want to know more about cats that are white and that gain weight easily? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

8 Results
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
Manx
With its noteworthy tail-less body and sweet disposition, the Manx is a national treasure on the Isle of Man and a long-time favorite in the cat fancy.
American Wirehair
American wirehair cats are a playful, affectionate, and independent breed with a coarse, crimped coat. Read more about this friendly companion cat breed.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com