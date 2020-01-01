Cats with seasonal shedding and that are a good lap cat

Bombay
Want a panther but also enjoy both of your arms? Let us suggest the Bombay cat breed!
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
