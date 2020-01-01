Cats with seasonal shedding and that are good for first-time pet owners

Want to know more about cats with seasonal shedding and that are good for first-time pet owners? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

3 Results
Burmese
With their huge eyes, outgoing personalities, and dog-like tendencies, Burmese are the perfect cat for winning over people who say they don’t like cats.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com