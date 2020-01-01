Cats that are shy and friendly toward other pets

Want to know more about cats that are shy and friendly toward other pets? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Singapura
Singapura cats are high-energy, pint-sized pets with wide eyes, big ears, and playful personalities. Learn more about living with Singapuras.
Russian Blue
Russian blues are intelligent, loving, and loyal cats while preserving their independent streak. Learn more about this playful, pretty breed.
