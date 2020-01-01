Cats with seasonal shedding and that are friendly toward humans

Want to know more about cats with seasonal shedding and that are friendly toward humans? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Burmese
With their huge eyes, outgoing personalities, and dog-like tendencies, Burmese are the perfect cat for winning over people who say they don’t like cats.
Turkish Van
An ancient, naturally occurring breed, Turkish vans are treasured in their home country and renowned for their large, strong bodies as well as their propensity to swim.
Bombay
Want a panther but also enjoy both of your arms? Let us suggest the Bombay cat breed!
Abyssinian
With their slender, athletic looks and distinctive ticked coat, the Abyssinian is a visually striking, loyal family addition.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
