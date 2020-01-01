Cats that are quiet and easy to train

Want to know more about cats that are quiet and easy to train? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
Chartreux
Chartreux cats are as quiet and calm as they are silly and personable. Learn more about this fun French breed.
