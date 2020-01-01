Cats that are infrequently vocal and easy to train

Want to know more about cats that are infrequently vocal and easy to train? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
American Wirehair
American wirehair cats are a playful, affectionate, and independent breed with a coarse, crimped coat. Read more about this friendly companion cat breed.
