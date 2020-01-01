Cats that are easy to train and that are good with families

Want to know more about cats that are easy to train and that are good with families? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Chartreux
Chartreux cats are as quiet and calm as they are silly and personable. Learn more about this fun French breed.
Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
Snowshoe Cat
Blending some of the best, rarest traits from the Siamese and the American shorthair, snowshoe cats are beautiful, devoted family companions.
Savannah Cat
Savannah cats are a large, athletic breed that’s especially affectionate with its owners, but can be a bit standoffish with strangers. Learn more about this highly intelligent cat. 
Khao Manee (Khao Plort)
Khao Manee cats, also known as Khao Plort cats, are playful. They have pure white coats and jewel-tone eyes. These rare kitties are said to bring good luck to owners. Learn more about living with a Khao Manee cat.
Turkish Angora
With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
Russian Blue
Russian blues are intelligent, loving, and loyal cats while preserving their independent streak. Learn more about this playful, pretty breed.
Korat
Regal in bearing and possessing a stunning, shimmering blue coat, the Korat is a gorgeous, affectionate “good luck cat” for most households.
European Shorthair
European shorthair cats are adaptable, friendly, people-pleasing pets who love to hunt and spend time with their pet parents. Learn more about the European shorthair cat breed.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
Munchkin
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
Turkish Van
An ancient, naturally occurring breed, Turkish vans are treasured in their home country and renowned for their large, strong bodies as well as their propensity to swim.
Bombay
Want a panther but also enjoy both of your arms? Let us suggest the Bombay cat breed!
Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Tonkinese
The Tonkinese is a mix of the Siamese and Burmese cat breeds and has a loving, affectionate personality. Learn more about sharing your home with a pretty, playful Tonkinese.
Scottish Fold (Highland Fold)
Scottish fold cats make great, affectionate pets that thrive on human interaction without being too demanding for your constant attention. They have a charmingly unique appearance due to their ear carriage, round heads and eyes, and thick legs and tail. Learn more about Scottish folds to see if one is right for you.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
