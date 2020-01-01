Cats that are fawn and easy to train

Want to know more about cats that are fawn and easy to train? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

14 Results
Snowshoe Cat
Blending some of the best, rarest traits from the Siamese and the American shorthair, snowshoe cats are beautiful, devoted family companions.
European Shorthair
European shorthair cats are adaptable, friendly, people-pleasing pets who love to hunt and spend time with their pet parents. Learn more about the European shorthair cat breed.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
Munchkin
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Scottish Fold (Highland Fold)
Scottish fold cats make great, affectionate pets that thrive on human interaction without being too demanding for your constant attention. They have a charmingly unique appearance due to their ear carriage, round heads and eyes, and thick legs and tail. Learn more about Scottish folds to see if one is right for you.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Somali
Somali cats are far more than just the sum of their parts. This is a lively, beautiful, intelligent cat who revels in the company of humans and animals alike.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
British Shorthair
British shorthair cats are one of the oldest recognized cat breeds, first thought to have been brought to Britain by the Romans. Prized for their soft, plush coats and rounded bodies, British shorthairs could almost be mistaken for living teddy bears.
American Wirehair
American wirehair cats are a playful, affectionate, and independent breed with a coarse, crimped coat. Read more about this friendly companion cat breed.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com