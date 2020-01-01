Cats that are easy to groom and that are good with families

Want to know more about cats that are easy to groom and that are good with families? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Cornish Rex
With their unique, eye-catching appearance, Cornish rex cats are perfect for people with avant garde tastes. Learn all about this regal cat breed.
Bombay
Want a panther but also enjoy both of your arms? Let us suggest the Bombay cat breed!
Abyssinian
With their slender, athletic looks and distinctive ticked coat, the Abyssinian is a visually striking, loyal family addition.
Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Tonkinese
The Tonkinese is a mix of the Siamese and Burmese cat breeds and has a loving, affectionate personality. Learn more about sharing your home with a pretty, playful Tonkinese.
Scottish Fold (Highland Fold)
Scottish fold cats make great, affectionate pets that thrive on human interaction without being too demanding for your constant attention. They have a charmingly unique appearance due to their ear carriage, round heads and eyes, and thick legs and tail. Learn more about Scottish folds to see if one is right for you.
Ragamuffin
Beautiful, fuzzy, gentle giants, the ragamuffin is the perfect family cat who loves being held and stroked and gets along famously with children and other pets.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Singapura
Singapura cats are high-energy, pint-sized pets with wide eyes, big ears, and playful personalities. Learn more about living with Singapuras.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
Peterbald
Similar in size and appearance to the sphynx or Oriental shorthair, the Peterbald cat is a newer breed of Russian origin with a unique coat and devoted family disposition. Learn more about this hairless cat breed.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
Bengal
Bengal cats are an intelligent and active breed prized for their boldly patterned coats. Descended from domestic cats, Egyptian Mau, and Asian leopard cats, they make affectionate and gentle pets.
Lykoi
With an undeniably odd werewolf-like appearance, Lykoi cats are warm, loving, amiable companions and devoted lap cats. Learn more about the Lykoi cat breed before you add one to the family.
Egyptian Mau
The elegantly spotted Egyptian mau is a lean, athletic cat with a history dating back at least 3,000 years. Regal and intelligent, this rare breed is social but doesnu2019t need constant attention.
Birman
Originally called the Sacred Cat of Burma, the Birman is an ancient breed thatu2019s been prized for generations for its beautiful markings and its lovely, mild temperament. These mid-size cats are sociable, easy-going felines that make wonderful pets for people of all ages.
