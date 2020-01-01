Shy Blue Gray Cats

Want to know more about shy blue gray cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Russian Blue
Russian blues are intelligent, loving, and loyal cats while preserving their independent streak. Learn more about this playful, pretty breed.
European Shorthair
European shorthair cats are adaptable, friendly, people-pleasing pets who love to hunt and spend time with their pet parents. Learn more about the European shorthair cat breed.
