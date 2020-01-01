Cats that are bi-color and with seasonal shedding

Want to know more about cats that are bi-color and with seasonal shedding? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
