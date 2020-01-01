Cats that are lilac and with seasonal shedding

Want to know more about cats that are lilac and with seasonal shedding? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
Burmese
With their huge eyes, outgoing personalities, and dog-like tendencies, Burmese are the perfect cat for winning over people who say they don’t like cats.
