Cats that are color point and with normal shedding

Selkirk Rex
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Ragamuffin
Beautiful, fuzzy, gentle giants, the ragamuffin is the perfect family cat who loves being held and stroked and gets along famously with children and other pets.
Himalayan (Colorpoint Persian)
Himalayans combine the luxurious coat of a Persian with the flashy coloring of a Siamese. Although it’s a mid-sized cat, the Himalayan looks larger than it is because of its fluffy, long coat.
Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
American Curl
The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.
Munchkin
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
Manx
With its noteworthy tail-less body and sweet disposition, the Manx is a national treasure on the Isle of Man and a long-time favorite in the cat fancy.
American Wirehair
American wirehair cats are a playful, affectionate, and independent breed with a coarse, crimped coat. Read more about this friendly companion cat breed.
