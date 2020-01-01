Cats that are playful and with low shedding

Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
Cornish Rex
With their unique, eye-catching appearance, Cornish rex cats are perfect for people with avant garde tastes. Learn all about this regal cat breed.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
Sphynx
Sphynx cats are famous for their nearly nude appearance, but there is so much more to these charming, intelligent, and affectionate cats. Learn more about living with a sphynx.
Singapura
Singapura cats are high-energy, pint-sized pets with wide eyes, big ears, and playful personalities. Learn more about living with Singapuras.
