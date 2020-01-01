Cats that have long-hair and with low shedding

Want to know more about cats that have long-hair and with low shedding? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

2 Results
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com