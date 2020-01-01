Cats that are solid and with frequent shedding

Want to know more about cats that are solid and with frequent shedding? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

4 Results
Persian
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Lykoi
With an undeniably odd werewolf-like appearance, Lykoi cats are warm, loving, amiable companions and devoted lap cats. Learn more about the Lykoi cat breed before you add one to the family.
Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com