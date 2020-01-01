Low Playfulness Color Point Cats

Want to know more about low playfulness color point cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

1 Result
Himalayan (Colorpoint Persian)
Himalayans combine the luxurious coat of a Persian with the flashy coloring of a Siamese. Although it’s a mid-sized cat, the Himalayan looks larger than it is because of its fluffy, long coat.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com