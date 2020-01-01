Playful Bi Color Cats

Want to know more about playful bi color cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
Turkish Angora
With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
American Curl
The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.
Munchkin
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
Cornish Rex
With their unique, eye-catching appearance, Cornish rex cats are perfect for people with avant garde tastes. Learn all about this regal cat breed.
Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
Sphynx
Sphynx cats are famous for their nearly nude appearance, but there is so much more to these charming, intelligent, and affectionate cats. Learn more about living with a sphynx.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
Peterbald
Similar in size and appearance to the sphynx or Oriental shorthair, the Peterbald cat is a newer breed of Russian origin with a unique coat and devoted family disposition. Learn more about this hairless cat breed.
