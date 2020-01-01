Playful Long Hair Cats

Want to know more about playful long hair cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Turkish Van
An ancient, naturally occurring breed, Turkish vans are treasured in their home country and renowned for their large, strong bodies as well as their propensity to swim.
Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Somali
Somali cats are far more than just the sum of their parts. This is a lively, beautiful, intelligent cat who revels in the company of humans and animals alike.
Maine Coon
Maine coons are large, intelligent, affectionate pets who love their people. Learn more about the characteristics of Maine coons.
Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
Turkish Angora
With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
American Curl
The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.
