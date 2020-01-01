Long Hair Lilac Cats

Want to know more about long hair lilac cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

10 Results
Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
American Curl
The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.
Selkirk Rex
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Ragamuffin
Beautiful, fuzzy, gentle giants, the ragamuffin is the perfect family cat who loves being held and stroked and gets along famously with children and other pets.
Persian
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
British Longhair
British Longhair cats are loyal, loving pets with sweet faces and relaxed attitudes. Learn more about life with this friendly, fluffy cat breed.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com