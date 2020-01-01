Playful Lavender Silver Cats

Want to know more about playful lavender silver cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Snowshoe Cat
Blending some of the best, rarest traits from the Siamese and the American shorthair, snowshoe cats are beautiful, devoted family companions.
Savannah Cat
Savannah cats are a large, athletic breed that’s especially affectionate with its owners, but can be a bit standoffish with strangers. Learn more about this highly intelligent cat. 
Turkish Angora
With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
Burmese
With their huge eyes, outgoing personalities, and dog-like tendencies, Burmese are the perfect cat for winning over people who say they don’t like cats.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
American Curl
The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.
Munchkin
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
Sphynx
Sphynx cats are famous for their nearly nude appearance, but there is so much more to these charming, intelligent, and affectionate cats. Learn more about living with a sphynx.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian forest cats are large, loving animals who make excellent family pets. Learn more about this friendly, gentle cat breed.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
Peterbald
Similar in size and appearance to the sphynx or Oriental shorthair, the Peterbald cat is a newer breed of Russian origin with a unique coat and devoted family disposition. Learn more about this hairless cat breed.
Bengal
Bengal cats are an intelligent and active breed prized for their boldly patterned coats. Descended from domestic cats, Egyptian Mau, and Asian leopard cats, they make affectionate and gentle pets.
Egyptian Mau
The elegantly spotted Egyptian mau is a lean, athletic cat with a history dating back at least 3,000 years. Regal and intelligent, this rare breed is social but doesnu2019t need constant attention.
