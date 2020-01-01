Lavender Silver Color Point Cats

Want to know more about lavender silver color point cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

16 Results
Exotic Shorthair
Often called the “lazy man’s Persian” the exotic shorthair has the same body type and personality of the Persian cat, but with a shorter coat. Find out everything you need to know about this docile cat breed.
Snowshoe Cat
Blending some of the best, rarest traits from the Siamese and the American shorthair, snowshoe cats are beautiful, devoted family companions.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
American Curl
The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.
Munchkin
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
Selkirk Rex
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
Ragdoll
Ragdoll cats are gentle, loving companion pets who get along great with children. Learn more about this gorgeous, gentle breed.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
Sphynx
Sphynx cats are famous for their nearly nude appearance, but there is so much more to these charming, intelligent, and affectionate cats. Learn more about living with a sphynx.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Ragamuffin
Beautiful, fuzzy, gentle giants, the ragamuffin is the perfect family cat who loves being held and stroked and gets along famously with children and other pets.
Persian
Sweet tempered and loving, Persian cats are famous for their long, flowing coats and appealing round pansy-like faces. Find out everything you need to know about the Persian cat breed.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
Peterbald
Similar in size and appearance to the sphynx or Oriental shorthair, the Peterbald cat is a newer breed of Russian origin with a unique coat and devoted family disposition. Learn more about this hairless cat breed.
American Wirehair
American wirehair cats are a playful, affectionate, and independent breed with a coarse, crimped coat. Read more about this friendly companion cat breed.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com