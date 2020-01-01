Playful Fawn Cats

Want to know more about playful fawn cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Abyssinian
With their slender, athletic looks and distinctive ticked coat, the Abyssinian is a visually striking, loyal family addition.
Sphynx
Sphynx cats are famous for their nearly nude appearance, but there is so much more to these charming, intelligent, and affectionate cats. Learn more about living with a sphynx.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Siberian
Siberian cats are lovable and loyal family companions who get along well with children and other pets. Learn more about this rugged Russian cat breed.
Somali
Somali cats are far more than just the sum of their parts. This is a lively, beautiful, intelligent cat who revels in the company of humans and animals alike.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
Peterbald
Similar in size and appearance to the sphynx or Oriental shorthair, the Peterbald cat is a newer breed of Russian origin with a unique coat and devoted family disposition. Learn more about this hairless cat breed.
Snowshoe Cat
Blending some of the best, rarest traits from the Siamese and the American shorthair, snowshoe cats are beautiful, devoted family companions.
Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)
Combining everything people love about the Siamese with a soft coat of luscious, long hair, the Balinese is a luxurious take on an already popular breed.
Siamese
Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
American Curl
The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.
Munchkin
Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
