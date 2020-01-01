Short Hair Undefined Cats

Want to know more about short hair undefined cats? See all the cats that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these cats as pets.

Cornish Rex
With their unique, eye-catching appearance, Cornish rex cats are perfect for people with avant garde tastes. Learn all about this regal cat breed.
Selkirk Rex
Prized for its unusual curly coat, the Selkirk Rex cat is one of only four breeds of cat with wavy fur. This curly-haired cat has a warm, loving disposition and comes in both short- and long-haired versions.
Abyssinian
With their slender, athletic looks and distinctive ticked coat, the Abyssinian is a visually striking, loyal family addition.
Burmilla
Burmillas are a cross between chinchilla Persians and Burmese cats. These cats are a fun, friendly breed that loves to be part of the family. Learn more about living with a Burmilla cat.
American Bobtail
American bobtails are known for their wild appearance and short bobbed tails. These cats make loving, loyal, and playful pets. Learn more about owning an American bobtail.
Devon Rex
Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
Tonkinese
The Tonkinese is a mix of the Siamese and Burmese cat breeds and has a loving, affectionate personality. Learn more about sharing your home with a pretty, playful Tonkinese.
Japanese Bobtail
Japanese bobtail cats are known for their short tails and playful personalities. This breed makes wonderful family pets. Learn more about owning a Japanese bobtail.
Singapura
Singapura cats are high-energy, pint-sized pets with wide eyes, big ears, and playful personalities. Learn more about living with Singapuras.
Ocicat
Meant to emulate wild ocelots, the ocicat brings the visual thrill of a big cat, without a drop of wild blood.
LaPerm
LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
Bengal
Bengal cats are an intelligent and active breed prized for their boldly patterned coats. Descended from domestic cats, Egyptian Mau, and Asian leopard cats, they make affectionate and gentle pets.
Toyger
With their bold striping and rolling gait, the toyger can make you feel like a tiger king in the comfort of your own living room.
Egyptian Mau
The elegantly spotted Egyptian mau is a lean, athletic cat with a history dating back at least 3,000 years. Regal and intelligent, this rare breed is social but doesnu2019t need constant attention.
British Shorthair
British shorthair cats are one of the oldest recognized cat breeds, first thought to have been brought to Britain by the Romans. Prized for their soft, plush coats and rounded bodies, British shorthairs could almost be mistaken for living teddy bears.
Exotic Shorthair
Often called the “lazy man’s Persian” the exotic shorthair has the same body type and personality of the Persian cat, but with a shorter coat. Find out everything you need to know about this docile cat breed.
Snowshoe Cat
Blending some of the best, rarest traits from the Siamese and the American shorthair, snowshoe cats are beautiful, devoted family companions.
Savannah Cat
Savannah cats are a large, athletic breed that’s especially affectionate with its owners, but can be a bit standoffish with strangers. Learn more about this highly intelligent cat. 
Burmese
With their huge eyes, outgoing personalities, and dog-like tendencies, Burmese are the perfect cat for winning over people who say they don’t like cats.
European Shorthair
European shorthair cats are adaptable, friendly, people-pleasing pets who love to hunt and spend time with their pet parents. Learn more about the European shorthair cat breed.
