Exotic shorthair cats are a medium-sized breed with beautiful round heads, eyes, and bodies. Most will tip the scales between 10 and 12 pounds. Exotic shorthairs are a quiet and curious breed that is a bit more active than their long-haired cousins. You won’t have to turn your living room into a kitty hair salon when you own one of these cats. Although they are close cousins to Persian cats, exotic shorthairs are noted for their plush, dense coats. Yet, they have the same flat faces and round heads as Persians do. Exotic shorthairs are available in a wide range of colors and patterns. Their eyes can be blue, blue-green, or copper, depending on the animal’s coat color. Like Persians, exotic shorthair cats have a short, solid appearance with large paws and short, thick tails.