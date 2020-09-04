This breed is made up of true outdoor enthusiasts who love to explore nature and might sneak out an open door or hop over a fence if left unattended. Quell their desire to conquer the great outdoors by attaching a kitty perch near a window or going all out with a caged-in cat run. Another natural instinct you’ll have to watch for is the European shorthair’s desire to capture and kill rodents. They’re great if you have mice you’d like eliminated, but you’ll need to be extra careful with other small household pets like hamsters or gerbils.