Egyptian Mau

In lieu of traditional tabby markings, the mau is blessed with those famous spots as well as a dark dorsal stripe running from the top of his head to the tip of his tail. Mau coats come in six colors: silver, bronze, smoke, black, caramel, and blue/pewter, with the last three being the rarest. Their heads are slightly oblong and traditionally feature either a “scarab beetle” marking on their forehead or an “M” shape—the latter is more common among North American maus. Their ears are broad based and set fairly wide apart, and their slightly almond-shape eyes are a stunning bright green.