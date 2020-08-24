One of the drawbacks to their soft, short coats, is that the breed does not do well in colder settings (although did you really need a reason to buy more cat sweaters?). For this reason, when they DO settle down, they’re always going to try and find the warmest place in the room to sit, be it your laptop, your shoulders, or the nearest vent grate. People who like their living quarters to be on the cooler side, or those who live in colder climates, may want to look elsewhere. On the flip side of that coin, because their coats don’t have the layers that other cats do, the Cornish rex doesn’t have a lot of protection from direct sunlight, which can lead to sunburn if exposure is prolonged. These little guys are definitely indoor cats.