Burmillas love interaction and enjoy quality time spent with their beloved humans. Because they’re such an intelligent breed, they crave connection and acknowledgement. They won’t meow endlessly for your attention, but they do want lots of love. The ideal Burmilla owner or family should be ready to engage in lots of play and one-on-one time. This breed is able to get along with almost anyone. Dogs, other cats, strangers, and children can all be loving companions of these easygoing felines.