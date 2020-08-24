British Shorthair

British shorthairs are just about perfect when it comes to temperament: They’re active without being boisterous, they’re affectionate without being cloying, and they’re smart, but don’t feel the need to show off by figuring out how to open your refrigerator. British shorthairs are also easy-going and will treat everyone in the family (including other pets) like a good friend, especially if socialized when kittens. This happy breed takes life as it comes and loves a good romp as much as a night stretched out in front of the television. British shorthairs love attention, but they do value personal space, so may turn up their noses at being physically held or hugged too much. Cat behaviorist Marilyn Krieger, a certified cat behavior consultant in San Francisco (aka The Cat Coach and author of "Naughty No More: Change Unwanted Behaviors Through Positive Reinforcement") gives top marks to this cat breed. “They are sweet, laid back, and are loyal companions,” she says.