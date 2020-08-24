They’re far from clingy, and they’re fine to be left alone while you head off to work or social activities. That independent spirit also means the British Longhair can be a bit stubborn. They prefer to do things on their terms, and often won’t respond to owners initiating play when they’d prefer to lay around. However, this doesn’t mean your British Longhair cat wants nothing to do with you. On the contrary, you will need to make time to show them your love and affection. Lots of cuddles, attention, and the presence of other pets will keep them from getting lonely.