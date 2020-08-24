Sweet and affectionate! That’s the best way to describe a Birman cat’s personality. These beautiful animals have been bred to be social with everyone in the family (including other cats or dogs if introduced properly). Birmans are also super fun and playful. But they definitely have an “off” switch, so you won’t find them pacing about the house at all hours of the night. Instead, you’re more likely to find them curled up on your lap or at the foot of your bed. Their laid-back attitude makes them an almost perfect family pet.