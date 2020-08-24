Mental stimulation is the key to a happy Bengal cat. Start young, introducing your kitten to other people, children, animals, the car, and even a leash and harness for outdoor jaunts. Because they are so intelligent, Bengals benefit from a wide range of experiences to keep them stimulated, so work with them early and often. It also helps to provide plenty of cat toys that you rotate every few weeks so your cat doesn’t get bored. “Bengals are highly intelligent cats and need activities,” Krieger says. She recommends clicker training. “It keeps them mentally and physically stimulated,” she says. “They have to think!”