Balinese (Long-Haired Siamese)

The Balinese is a Siamese that never had to give into The Man and get a job. He’s got a medium-to-long, corn-silky coat that resists matting and lays close to his body, accentuating his lean physique. Coats are white or cream in color and pointed similarly to the Siamese, in the same traditional colors. Since color pointing is related to body temperature, the coats and points of Balinese who live in cooler climates tend to be lighter in color than their warm-weather counterparts. The tails of the Balinese are plumed or ridged with hair that matches the rest of their points.