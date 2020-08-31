This cat breed has a crimped coat with bent or waved hairs on the body and in the ears—some even have curly whiskers! Though they are a short-haired cat, their coats do grow a bit longer in the winter for added warmth. American wirehairs can be solid black, blue, white, red, or cream. Coat patterns for these cats include chinchilla, smoke, cameo, calico, tabby, and bicolor. They have large eyes that tilt slightly upward at the outer corners. American wirehair’s eye color can be blue, green, or gold.