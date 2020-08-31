If the Daughters of the Revolution had a feline counterpart, the American shorthair would be on the top of the list. It has been documented that a calico cat was on board the Mayflower and quickly gave birth upon landing in Massachusetts. Bred for their rat killing prowess, this amazing breed quickly spread across the country, often selling for 50 to 100 dollars in locations where rat plagues were common. By the 1890s, American shorthairs had developed such a following they were first shown at the first national cat show in Madison Square Garden in 1895. By 1906, it was one of the first breeds recognized by the Cat Fanciers Association (CFA). It is believed that without the American shorthair, the history of our country might have been radically different if the early settlers, farmers, ranchers, and miners didn’t have these cats to protect their harvests or to keep them safe from the plague.