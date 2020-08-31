|height
|
|weight
|
|life span
|
|good with
|
|temperament
|
|intelligence
|
|shedding amount
|
|playfulness
|
|activity level
|
|vocalness
|
|coat length
|
|colors
|
|patterns
|
|other traits
|
Proving that Bob Ross was right and there are such things as “happy mistakes,” the American curl is the result of a spontaneous, naturally occurring genetic mutation. Looking like any number of domestic cats, the thing that sets the breed apart is their ears, which curl towards the back of their heads. Underneath those unique ears lies a cat who is friendly, engaging, and incredibly sweet. Staying youthful well into adulthood, American curls are sometimes called the “Peter Pan of the cat fancy.”
The American curl breed originated because of the namesake bend in their ears. This backward curl gives the ears the appearance of being inside out (which, technically speaking, they are). The amount of curl will vary from kitten to kitten, with there being no discernable way to tell what kind of kittens a particular adult will have. The ears can range from almost straight up, to a curl of nearly 180 degrees. Kittens are born with straight ears, but they will bend backward after about four days, curling and uncurling to varying degrees over the next four months or so, before setting in a final position. Once the ears do set, the bottom two-thirds are made of hard cartilage, similar to our ears, rather than the softer flesh of most cat breeds. The top third remains soft and pliable, but great care needs to be taken with the American curl’s ears to prevent damage to the harder cartilage.
The American curl comes in a truly stunning array of colors and patterns. American curls have been seen and shown in every recognized color, including the rarer ones like fawn and lilac, as well as every possible marking pattern, from tortoiseshell to color point. Curl coats can come in both long and short hair, with each variation lying close to the body and being relatively free of undercoat.
The American curl has a modified wedge-shaped head, an oblong body, and round eyes. The ears are turned outward ever so slightly so that if you were to draw imaginary lines back from the points of the ears they would meet at the base of the skull.
Despite the truly dizzying array of color and coat combinations for the breed, one thing that seems to be homogenous is their personalities. The American curl is a delightfully loving, youthful breed. Curls don’t reach full maturity until 2–3 years of age, so the breed retains their kitten energy well into adulthood and can remain spry and active far into their teens.
Not known as a highly vocal cat, the curl will coo and chirrup when he is hungry or when you first arrive home, but most of the time he will be happy to convey his affection through head bumps and physical attention.
They are a friendly, affable, extremely adaptable breed who welcomes the attention of children and gets along well with other cats, adapting to new housemates with alacrity. They prefer the company of their people but will do well enough on their own for longer periods of time if necessary.
Despite their active nature, they are definitely people-lovers and will be happy to curl up and take advantage of a good lap when one becomes available. Not particularly skittish around strangers, they are happy to serve as a welcome wagon for any visitors as well.
When not curling up with their humans, the American curl appreciates a quiet place to nap on their own. Curls have been known to commandeer salad bowls, boxes, and milk crates, especially any left in a lofty position.
That need aside, they are highly adaptable cats. The curl does great with seniors, first-time owners, and people with children. In fact, the American curl is one of the few cat breeds that seem to seek out children and enjoys play sessions with them. However, very small children should be watched and taught quickly not to play with their ears, lest little fingers crack the cartilage.
Regardless of whether your American curl is long- or short-haired, brushing them twice a week should keep you ahead of any shedding that happens. The breed is a pretty consistent shedder, rather than being a breed that hangs on until the traditional shedding seasons. Combing the short-haired curls against the grain will help pull loose any dead hair near their skin.
Brushing aside, special care should be taken to clean the Curl’s ears regularly, to prevent ear infections. A cotton ball dipped in a 50/50 vinegar and water solution should work nicely but avoid cotton swabs, as they may put too much pressure on the cartilage and damage the ears.
Thanks to the huge number of non-pedigreed domestic cats that have contributed to the making of the American curl, the breed is solid health-wise. They are prone to ear infections, so keeping their ears clean and maintained will be important. Otherwise, just watching out for the traditional cat maladies like heart and kidney issues as they age should be all you need to worry about.
“Around midlife—maybe eight or nine years old—if your vet isn’t already recommending annual blood work, I’d recommend it,” Dr. Carol Margolis, DVM, DACT of the Gold Coast Center for Veterinary Care on Long Island, N.Y. says.
“Depending on the cat that you get, if you do something proactive like investing in pet insurance, make sure to look for any breed-dispositions that your insurance won’t cover.”
“Kidney disease is incredibly common in cats,” Michelle Beck, DVM, CCRT, CVA, of the Backlund Animal Clinic in Omaha, Neb. adds. “That’s really just across the board in cats. Also, by the age of 10, 70% of them have arthritis somewhere in their body. Cats are very good at hiding their pain, so being proactive with your vet is important when it comes to locating and identifying issues.”
The American curl was first created in 1981 in Lakewood, Calif. A pair of stray kittens appeared on the doorstep of Joe and Grace Ruga in June of that year, both of whom looked like typical domestic cats, with the exception of their ears, which were curled backward on their heads. The Rugas took the pair in, though one disappeared again shortly thereafter. The remaining cat—a black longhair the Rugas named Shulamith—became the basis upon which the new breed was created, and back to which every American curl today can trace their lineage.
The Rugas had an array of genetic tests done on Shulamith and her kittens, all of which conclusively agreed that the bend in their ears was a spontaneous genetic mutation, which exhibited itself as a dominant gene. The testing further concluded the mutation had created no additional defects or health issues and that Shulamith and her progeny were perfectly healthy, stable cats.
From there, the breed was established with surprising rapidity. Submitted to the Cat Fanciers Association (CFA) in 1983, the breed was accepted for registration in 1986, granted provisional status in 1991, and granted Champion status in 1993.
Up until 2010, it was acceptable for American curls to be outcrossed with any non-pedigreed domestic cat, which has helped create the amazing diversity in the breed’s coat and color variations. The studbooks were officially closed in 2010, so all subsequent pedigreed American curls are the result of Curl-Curl breedings.