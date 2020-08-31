The American curl breed originated because of the namesake bend in their ears. This backward curl gives the ears the appearance of being inside out (which, technically speaking, they are). The amount of curl will vary from kitten to kitten, with there being no discernable way to tell what kind of kittens a particular adult will have. The ears can range from almost straight up, to a curl of nearly 180 degrees. Kittens are born with straight ears, but they will bend backward after about four days, curling and uncurling to varying degrees over the next four months or so, before setting in a final position. Once the ears do set, the bottom two-thirds are made of hard cartilage, similar to our ears, rather than the softer flesh of most cat breeds. The top third remains soft and pliable, but great care needs to be taken with the American curl’s ears to prevent damage to the harder cartilage.