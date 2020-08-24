These social cats get along with pretty much everyone and don’t mind homes with frequent visitors. In fact, they’ll probably bolt to the door to greet guests before you do! Because they crave interaction, they’ll try to make friends with just about anyone—you’ll need to keep an eye on your American bobtail to make sure he doesn’t head outside for a meet and greet with less friendly animals and people. To satisfy your kitty’s curious nature and social needs, you can leash-train him and take him on strolls around the neighborhood.